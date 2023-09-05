UCCS Economic Forum 2023 delivers impactful information about Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — This year's UCCS Economic Forum is a free event taking place at the Ent Center for the Arts on September 7. The 4-hour-long event provides insight into the state of economic development and growth in Colorado Springs. The university has a new lead for the Economic Forum with the addition of Dr. Bill Craighead, who previously served as professor of economics at the Air Force Academy.

Doors open at 12 p.m. with the presentation beginning at 1 p.m. News5 will stream the event live on our KOAA.com and the KOAA News5 App for mobile devices, Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Android TV, and more.

This flagship event from the university draws in business leaders, elected leaders, real estate professionals, and members of the community invested in the future of our region's growth.

Speakers include Dr. Bill Craighead of UCCS and Eve Lieberman, executive director of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

This year's event promises a more interactive experience for in-person attendees with a selection of breakout sessions led by experts discussing housing affordability and the potential impacts of the CHIPS Act of 2022, which encourages investment in US-based semiconductor manufacturing.

What to expect during the forum



Key economic trends in the region

Data analysis of local and national trends

Expert commentary on economic news and data

Topics during the event include conversations on affordable housing, the state of real estate in the Pikes Peak region, inflation concerns and impacts, a conversation on whether we are already in a recession, and how industries can bounce back amid concerns about a shortage of highly-skilled job candidates in the region.

KOAA News5 will carry special coverage about Colorado Springs' economy on the night of September 7.

Among the topics we are covering are questions around what our city looks like in less than 30 years with predictions calling for a population of more than 1 million people.

We are also examining the balancing act of finding skilled workforce members in our city while still providing enough jobs for our service economy. Also, what are the top jobs in the Pikes Peak region that do not require a college degree, yet still provide a liveable wage?

Our News5 team is also asking questions about the state of affordable housing. You can not miss all of the apartments popping up around town, but what does all this new growth mean for people already in the rental market?

According to the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, the aerospace and defense industry accounts for more than 40% of the Colorado Springs economy with more than 111,000 employed in the industry and an annual economic impact of more than $7 billion. What does growth look like in the next few decades?

Plus, what kind of new businesses have been moving into the Pike’s Peak region? We will break down the types of new jobs available and what are city leaders doing to bring more employees to the area.

Learn more about Colorado Springs' economic growth by visiting the UCCS College of Business site containing data on Economic Forum events dating back to 1997.

