News5 Special: Growth and Opportunity in the Colorado Springs economy

COLORADO SPRINGS — News5 will be airing a special emphasizing growth and opportunity in the Colorado Springs area on Thursday evening. This is the same day as UCCS' economic forum and The Gazette’s growth forum later that evening.

The UCCS Economic Forum, The Gazette and KOAA's forum on Growth in Colorado Springs, and News5's Growth & Opportunity in Colorado Springs can be viewed on KOAA's streaming platforms. Watch live on KOAA.com, in the News5 mobile app, and on your Roku or connected television.

News5's half-hour special, "Growth & Opportunity: The Colorado Springs Economy," will air after Thursday Night Football (Chiefs vs Lions) at 9:30 p.m.

Growth & Opportunity will focus on population estimate impacts, improvements to the labor market, job availability, rental availability, and the economic impacts of our military community.

The UCCS economic forum will take place Thursday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. with a reception at 5:00 p.m. at the Ent Center for the Arts (5225 N Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80918). Doors open at 12:00 p.m.

The Gazette's growth forum will begin at 5:30 p.m. and is expected to last an hour. It will be hosted at the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts (190 South Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903).

