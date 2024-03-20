Pikes Peak Rangerettes visit News5 to learn a little about public speaking

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Some talented young women visited our newsroom Tuesday night! The Pikes Peak Rangerettes are a group girls ranging in ages anywhere from 12-20 who are skilled horsewomen, maintain good grades, and remain active.

WATCH: MEETING THE PIKES PEAK RANGERETTES

The Rangerettes met with News5's Investigative Reporters Megan Cloherty and Alasyn Zimmerman to learn about public speaking and interviewing.

The group is a division of the Pikes Peak Range Riders, a nonprofit that focuses on youth events and activities that have a Western theme. The group also puts on the annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

To learn more about the group, visit the Pikes Peak Rangerettes Website.

