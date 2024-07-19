Outlets at Castle Rock hosts an 'Outdoor Summer Fest' this weekend

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Outlets at Castle Rock is inviting the public to join their 'Outdoor Summer Fest' event this Sat. Jul. 20, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

This event is open to the whole family, including your furry loved ones, where yo can experience tons of fun activities spread throughout the center's courtyards, delicious food, and so much more.

Activities throughout the courtyards:

Barks & Brews Beer Garden, (located at the 4th Street Courtyard East) there are:



Drinks and S'mores, with all proceeds going to the Humane Society of South Platte Valley (HSSPV)

Live music played by Grey Rails

An adoption event with the Humane Society of South Platte Valley (HSSPV)

Giveaways

a Pup pool

Adventure Zone, (located at the 3rd Street Courtyard East)

a climbing wall sponsored by Columbia, Sorel, and PrAna

a face painting booth

soccer buddies

a lend a hand school supply drive

and live music

Rockin' Play Zone, (located at the 2nd Street courtyard East)

Music proved by 99.5 The Mountain (from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m.)

a bubble discovery zone

yard games

and mountain khakis activities

Outdoor Oasis, (located at the 1st Street Courtyard East)

The North Face

Cotopaxi

Pearl iZUMi activities

Cowboy/cowgirl Central, (located at the 4th Street Courtyard West)

a mechanical bull

and some country music For more information about the list of activities, please visit their website.

Families are invited to embrace the outdoors with an afternoon of endless free summer activities including a cruise-in car show, mechanical bull, and on-site dog adoptions WHAT Outlets at Castle Rock is inviting shoppers to experience the thrill of the great outdoors at its Outdoor Summer Fest on Saturday, July 20 starting at noon! Families and their four-legged friends are welcome to enjoy a fun-filled summer afternoon with interactive activities and delicious food trucks. Several retail stores will host a variety of activations located in courtyards throughout the center, including a climbing wall, mechanical bull rides, face painting, outdoor games, and giveaways. The afternoon will also feature live music from a local artist who is part of the center’s Rock the Mountain summer concert series, a close-up look at a Castle Rock Fire Department fire truck for the kiddos, a beer garden for the grown-ups, and a CCA cruise-in car show for all! Looking to provide a loving home for a special furry friend? Shoppers can meet dogs of all ages who are available for adoption through the Humane Society of South Platte River Valley. It will be an afternoon of free fun this summer for literally the whole family to enjoy! WHERE Outlets at Castle Rock 5050 Factory Shops Boulevard, Suite 350 Castle Rock, CO 80108



WHY: During summer families are always looking for budget and kid-friendly outings, and they can look no further than the countless activities Outlets at Castle Rock will be hosting for Outdoor Summer Fest. Shoppers of all ages can enjoy tasty bites, thrilling attractions, outdoor games and so much more! Parents can also get the best deals on all the back-to-school necessities for their kiddos while they enjoy the fun! The Humane Society of South Platte River Valley will have a pet adoption pop-up during Outdoor Summer Fest to help furry friends find their forever home. There are over 75,000 unhoused pets in Colorado alone, so attendees can choose to give these furry bundles of joy a new, safe home.





Sheriff: Colorado a cartel-welcoming state Appellate court rules statute blocks sheriff from holding inmates for ICE Teller County Sheriff discusses recent lawsuit ruling against them

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.