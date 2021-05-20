Jefferson Awards: Pueblo neighbor passionate about helping community and businesses

SOUTHERN COLORADO — KOAA5 wants to celebrate the unsung heroes who selflessly serve those in need. Let us know about amazing people making a difference in our community every day by nominating them for the Jefferson Awards. The prestigious nationwide program recognizes people making extraordinary efforts to make their neighborhoods better through service.

KOAA5 has the honor of presenting this award to people in Southern Colorado and we need your help to discover these gems in our communities.

Our May 2021 winner is passionate about the Pueblo community and helping businesses and people in it. Darlen Chavez is receiving this month's Jefferson Award as an ambassador for the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce. Chavez won ambassador of the year in 2020 for her dedication and hard work in helping local businesses throughout the pandemic.

Another passion of hers is being a board member for Court Appointed Special Advocates, otherwise known as CASA Pueblo. She helps raise money and awareness for the organization every year.

You'll find her taking the daring plunge 'Over the Edge," where participants scale over Thatcher Building to raise money for the organization.

Chavez brings people together in the community she loves and calls home, which is why she is receiving the Jefferson Award this month.

Tune in to KOAA News5 at 4p to learn more about this month's winner, and get a closer look at her efforts in her neighborhood.

ORIGINS OF THE JEFFERSON AWARDS

Started by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in 1972, The Jefferson Awards have honored the incredible spirit and unique accomplishments of over 63,000 national and local heroes.

Every Jefferson Award honoree, from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Congressman John Lewis, to former Buffalo Bill Fred Jackson has inspired through their selfless public service.

Together, we will bring much-needed attention to those Coloradans who generate the ripples of good in our community.