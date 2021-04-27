Jefferson Awards: Local therapeutic riding center helping our community

COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA5 wants to celebrate the unsung heroes who selflessly serve those in need. Let us know about amazing people making a difference in our community every day by nominating them for the Jefferson Awards. The prestigious nationwide program recognizes people making extraordinary efforts to make their neighborhoods better through service.

KOAA5 has the honor of presenting this award to people in Southern Colorado and we need your help to discover these gems in our communities.

Our April winner runs a local therapeutic riding center helping people with special needs, one horse back ride at a time.

Nancy Harrison, the CEO of Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center, started the non-profit in 2008.

Harrison works mostly with children who have down syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism, or any kind of special need. The stables, located at 3254 Paseo Drive, provide equine therapy for more than 150 riders.

Because of her willingness to lend a helping hoof, News5 is presenting Harrison with the April 2021 Jefferson Award. This is the first award given as part of the effort.

Tuesday afternoon on News5 at 4 p.m., we'll tell you more about Harrison as we present the award and speak with her about her impact on the community.

ORIGINS OF THE JEFFERSON AWARDS

Started by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in 1972, The Jefferson Awards have honored the incredible spirit and unique accomplishments of over 63,000 national and local heroes.

Every Jefferson Award honoree, from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Congressman John Lewis, to former Buffalo Bill Fred Jackson has inspired through their selfless public service.

Together, we will bring much-needed attention to those Coloradans who generate the ripples of good in our community.