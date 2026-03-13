Spring Home Makeover: Win a Garage Door Opener from Prutch's Garage Door

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Erika Kirk appointed to USAFA Board of Visitors A controversial move to recommend Charlie Kirk for an honorary degree by the Association of Graduates was pushed to the Board of Visitors instead. Erika Kirk appointed to USAFA Board of Visitors

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