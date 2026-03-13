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Spring Home Makeover: Win a $250 MacKenzie's Chop House Gift Card from Planet Granite

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Erika Kirk appointed to USAFA Board of Visitors

A controversial move to recommend Charlie Kirk for an honorary degree by the Association of Graduates was pushed to the Board of Visitors instead.

Erika Kirk appointed to USAFA Board of Visitors

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News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.