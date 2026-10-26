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CONTEST: Win a $1000 Shopping Spree to Colorado Country Christmas

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Win a $1000 Shopping Spree to the Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show!

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Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters

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News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.