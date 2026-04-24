Contest: Enter for a chance to win a Do Portugal Circus Ticket Giveaway

Details coming soon.
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Northern El Paso County residents raise concerns about rapid growth at community meeting
Growth continues to be a major concern across parts of northern El Paso County.
Northern El Paso County residents raise concerns about rapid growth at community meeting
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