Timber Tigers protect Cheyenne Mountain State Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — Volunteers are hard at work at Cheyenne Mountain State Park. The Timber Tigers is a group of 15 to 20 certified sawyers and some park staff who are responsible for wildfire mitigation in the park.

This summer the crew finished a four-year project with the goal of keeping any possible wildfires that may spark in Cheyenne Mountain from spreading too fast, thereby giving firefighters a chance to get it under control.

"As a citizen living in in the wildland area, I wanted to do what I could to mitigate the potential of the fire", said volunteer Ralph Cadwallader.

"These guys, they are awesome. They're a hardworking crew especially to be volunteers out there and the 95 degrees heat up in, you know, bug infested woods in the backcountry. So they are outstanding individuals," said Jason Hagan, Cheyenne Mountain State Park Manager.

Many of the volunteers are retired and the group says they are always looking for younger stronger people to join them.

If you're interested give the Cheyenne Mountain State Park a call at 719-576-2016.

