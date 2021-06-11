First & Main Summer Concert Series returns

COLORADO SPRINGS — The First & Main Town Center in eastern Colorado Springs resume their Summer Concert Series as restrictions are now lifted on outdoor gatherings.

This is the 16th season of the concert series featuring artists playing bluegrass, jazz, classic rock, country, R&B, and Motown. All performances are family-friendly.

Remaining 2021 lineup:



June 11: The Country Music Project

June 18: Mary and the Pharaoh

June 25: Tribe

July 2: 101st Army Band

July 9: 17th Avenue Allstars

July 16: Grass it Up

July 23: Just Dance

July 30: Tejon Corner Street Thieves

You'll find First & Main Town Center just east of Powers Blvd, between N. Carefree and South Carefree. The collection of retail, food, service and a Cinemark movie theater provides ample opportunities for families to find things to do together.



