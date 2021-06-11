Watch
CommunityColorado Living

Actions

First & Main Summer Concert Series returns

Live music performances every Friday night
items.[0].videoTitle
The First &amp; Main Town Center in eastern Colorado Springs resumes their Summer Concert Series as restrictions lifted.
Posted at 4:41 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 18:41:17-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The First & Main Town Center in eastern Colorado Springs resume their Summer Concert Series as restrictions are now lifted on outdoor gatherings.

This is the 16th season of the concert series featuring artists playing bluegrass, jazz, classic rock, country, R&B, and Motown. All performances are family-friendly.

Remaining 2021 lineup:

  • June 11: The Country Music Project
  • June 18: Mary and the Pharaoh
  • June 25: Tribe
  • July 2: 101st Army Band
  • July 9: 17th Avenue Allstars
  • July 16: Grass it Up
  • July 23: Just Dance
  • July 30: Tejon Corner Street Thieves

You'll find First & Main Town Center just east of Powers Blvd, between N. Carefree and South Carefree. The collection of retail, food, service and a Cinemark movie theater provides ample opportunities for families to find things to do together.


Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community