First & Main Summer Concert Series returns

COLORADO SPRINGS — The First & Main Town Center in eastern Colorado Springs resume their Summer Concert Series as restrictions are now lifted on outdoor gatherings.
This is the 16th season of the concert series featuring artists playing bluegrass, jazz, classic rock, country, R&B, and Motown. All performances are family-friendly.
Remaining 2021 lineup:
- June 11: The Country Music Project
- June 18: Mary and the Pharaoh
- June 25: Tribe
- July 2: 101st Army Band
- July 9: 17th Avenue Allstars
- July 16: Grass it Up
- July 23: Just Dance
- July 30: Tejon Corner Street Thieves
You'll find First & Main Town Center just east of Powers Blvd, between N. Carefree and South Carefree. The collection of retail, food, service and a Cinemark movie theater provides ample opportunities for families to find things to do together.