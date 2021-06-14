Brighten your garden with the new Pueblo Primrose

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Chile season is well underway as farmers started the process of planting several weeks ago. With hotter weather in store this year, the same can be said for the peppers. We're still a few weeks away from seeing and smelling roasters across the region this summer, plus the Pueblo Chile & Frijole Festival in late September.

However, there's a new addition to the chile lineup, the Pueblo Primrose, meant for showing off your in your landscape, not in your cooking.

The original Pueblo Chile, known as a Mosco chile, was developed by Dr. Michael Bartolo at the Colorado State Arkansas Valley Research Center.

An uncle of his who was a Pueblo farmer passed away and Bartolo's aunt gave him some prized chile seeds. The plant researcher spent years creating what is now the Pueblo Chile.

From the original, numerous other varieties are now on the market. The latest is meant to add color for landscapes with small bright-colored little peppers. It took 13 years to create the Pueblo Primrose.

There's an extra with this new variant, sales will benefit the Pueblo Food Project and the Palmer Land Conservancy.

According to Colorado State University, the Pueblo Primrose is "an ornamental-type chile pepper that is between 12-16 inches in height and produces 1.5-inch diameter round peppers that turn from a cream color to yellow, orange, and red during maturation."

Interested? Here's where you can find the plant for sale:

DiSanti Farms Greenhouse

Peppers and Petals

Milberger Farms

Springside Cheese

