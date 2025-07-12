A weekend of inspiration and Olympic spirit brings athletes and fans together in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — For the first time, the US Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs is offering free admission all weekend long.

An invitation to experience the stories and legacies of America's greatest athletes.

“We’re located in Olympic City, USA,” said Tommy Shield, Chief Marketing Officer at the museum. “And what better way to celebrate the legacies of America's greatest athletes than opening it up for everyone to experience that.”

The goal of this free event is simple:

“We hope to just inspire people to pursue their personal best,” Shield added.

That inspiration is already resonating with members of the USA Youth Boxing Team, who were at the museum to soak in the Olympic spirit.

“Coming from a very small town where not a lot of people do stuff like this, being able to come all the way over here is pretty good,” said athlete Marika Ortiz.

“Finally being able to see my dreams starting to come true… It’s honestly an amazing experience,” shared boxer Brijhana Epperson.

“I’m glad I’m experiencing it because I’ve never trained like this before. I feel like I’m pushing myself to the max to be my best,” said athlete Jourdin Dominguez.

Team captains Joscelyn Olayo Munoz and Salim Ellis-Bey will soon travel to Germany to compete, with hopes of bringing back 14 gold medals. Ellis-Bey emphasized the importance of community support.

“It’s definitely one of the most important things, especially in a sport like boxing. It makes all the blood, sweat, and tears worth it,” he said.

Fans like Angela Collins were excited to witness both young athletes and legendary Olympians up close.

“It’s really special to actually see up-and-coming and Olympic athletes,” Collins said. “I’m planning on going tomorrow to see Bob Beamon. He was my hero growing up, and the ’68 Olympics meant a lot to me.”

Along with meeting athletes, visitors can explore a new exhibit unveiled Friday night.

The exhibit, like the rest of the museum, is open to the public for free all weekend long.

