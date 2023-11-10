Young Entrepreneurs Holiday Market and Silent Auction kicks off this Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak Library District is hosting the Young Entrepreneurs Holiday Market and Silent Auction this Saturday. The event will be at Library 21C, which is located along Chapel Hills Dr.

The market will run from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

This event brings together local kids to show off and sell different holiday-themed items that they've made.

This will be the second year of the program, and founder LaBrisa Jimenez says they plan on having twice as many kids participate.

Jimenez says that this event is important not only to provide kids with a fun activity during the holidays but also to teach them important life skills.

"They learn so much in being in it. They learn different communication skills, they learn so much confidence, they get to go out there and sell their items, and whenever a child sells something and you just see their smile on their face it's just amazing," said Jimenez.

Last year's event, known as the Young Entrepreneur's Makers Market, also allowed kids aged 4 to 17 to work on their business skills and wow with their sales pitches.

Jimenez told News5 that they have twice as many kids taking part in this year's event as last year.

Much like the Young Entrepreneur's Holiday Market and Silent Auction, participants were able to sell everything from artwork to food and baked goods.

