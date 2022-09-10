Young entrepreneurs get to show off their talent

COLORADO SPRINGS — A few Colorado Springs kids got a chance to show off their talents at today's Young Entrepreneur's Makers Market.

Kids ages 7 to 17 got the chance to work on their entrepreneur skills and work on their sales pitches. Participants had the chance to sell everything from artwork, food, baked goods, and more.

"This really sets them up for success and shows them kinda early how to run a business,' said a mother of the participants, Amber Daniel, 'and gives them the opportunity to start setting up for their future."

KOAA News5 Director and Photojournalist Glenn Pierre got the chance to meet one of those young entrepreneurs and talk with them about their aspirations.

