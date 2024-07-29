Ways to beat the heat at no cost in Colorado Springs and Pueblo this week

SOUTHERN COLORADO — As the heat returns to southern Colorado, here are some free ways to beat the heat in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Colorado Springs

On Monday, News5 spoke to families at the water hole at John Venezia Park, which is one of several free options in Colorado Springs. Below is a list of other spray grounds and fountains in the city and where they are located:



Uncle Wilber Fountain - Acacia Park

Julie Penrose Fountain - America the Beautiful Park

Deerfield Hills Spray Ground - Deerfield Hills Community Center

Splash Pad - Panorama Park

They say the splash pads are great because kids get to run around and play in the water.

"We went to the KOA down in Fountain a couple weeks ago and they have that big waterpark and the kids absolutely loved it, so we wanted to come out here and have some fun in the water," said Shelby Snow.

For a list of operations at each site, visit the City of Colorado Springs Website.

Pueblo

Pueblo Parks and Recreation is offering free admission to all four of its city pools from now until Wednesday.

“We have multiple hot days coming up and we want the public to be able to cool down without the restriction or burden of cost at the city pools,” said Mayor of Pueblo Heather Graham.

The four pools and their locations are listed below:



Ray Aguilera Park Pool - 715 McCulley Avenue

Mitchell Park Pool - 1040 North La Crosse Avenue

City Park Pool - 221 South Parkside Lane

Mineral Palace Park Pool - 1602 North Santa Fe Avenue

For more on what the pools have to offer, visit the City of Pueblo's website.

