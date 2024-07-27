WATCH: annual Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival underway in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY — A thrilling, yet wet event is happening this weekend in Cañon City. The annual Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival is happening now through tomorrow night.
Rafting and other water activities are embedded into the culture of Fremont County.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife estimates last year more than 150,000 people rode the water through the Royal Gorge, bringing in more than $15 million to Fremont County.
