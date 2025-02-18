Voting now open for annual Pueblo Slopper Tour, closes next month

PUEBLO — The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce & Visit Pueblo have announced the start of the annual Pueblo Slopper Tour!

Starting Tuesday, locals can vote online for their favorite slopper food truck and/or restaurant in Pueblo County. Voting closes at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 13. To cast your vote, head over to Visit Pueblo's website.

On Friday, March 14, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce will announce the 2025 Slopper Tour Champion and the Top 10 Slopper Stops of 2025.

The current champion from last year is Cactus Flower, according to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce & Visit Pueblo.

Each restaurant and/or food truck that places in the top 10 will receive a customized stop sign decal saying they are a Slopper Stop. The champion will receive a Slopper Tour trophy that they will keep for the year.

The public will also be encouraged to eat at their favorite Slopper Stops during Slopper Week, which is from March 14 to March 21.

During that week, the community is asked to keep their receipts, write their name and phone number on the back, and drop it off at the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce until 5 p.m. on March 21.

The chamber will draw one receipt on March 24. The winner will receive $250 from the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce.

