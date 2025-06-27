USA Pickleball hosting First Golden Ticket Tournament in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — USA Pickleball is hosting an amateur tournament in Colorado Springs to mark the official launch of their wheelchair and adaptive division!

The tournament runs from July 9 through July 13 at Peak Pickleball, which is located near the Chapel Hills Mall.

USA Pickleball says this highly competitive tournament will attract athletes from all over Colorado to compete for a bid to Nationals this fall.

Registration closes Sunday, June 29.

Additionally, Denver Broncos legend Jake Plummer and USA Pickleball Services will be hosting a clinic throughout the tournament!

For more information about the tournament or to register, visit USA Pickleball's website.

