United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum nominated for Best Attraction for Sports Fans

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Museum officials announced Monday that the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum has been nominated for Best Attraction for Sports Fan in the USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

This is not the first time that the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum has been nominated. In 2020, the museum was nominated for Best New Attraction of 2020 and won according to the museum.

Public voting will run from July 24th through August 21st. If you would like to vote you can do so here.

"Being nominated for the Best Attraction for Sports Fans is an incredible honor and a testament to the experience and legacies that live within our walls,” said Marisa Wigglesworth, USOPM’s Chief Executive Officer. “The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum stands as a tribute to the indomitable spirit of our athletes, and we are proud to share their compelling stories with the world. We encourage everyone to cast their vote and be a part of this exciting journey with us."

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum celebrates all things Team USA and the history of the Olympics as a whole with over 450 artifacts with some galleries dating back to ancient Olympic Greek games.

Currently as of writing this article the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum sits in second place out of 20 attractions. You can find a list of the other nominees below.



Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum

Boise State's Blue Turf

California Surf Museum

College Football Hall of Fame

Field of Dreams Movie Site

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

International Boxing Hall of Fame

International Motorsports Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame

Kentucky Derby Museum

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

NASCAR Hall of Fame

National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

National Soccer Hall of Fame

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

Pro Football Hall of Fame

U.S. Ski & Snowboarding Hall of Fame

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

Women's Basketball Hall of Fame

