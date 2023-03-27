How you can now use your library membership to visit the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS — The library isn’t just a place to check out books. It’s also a place to make reservations to check out local museums. In fact, the Pikes Peak Library District has teamed up with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.

You will now be able to use your library membership to gain access to theU.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museumand the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center through a reservation process.

This is part of the library district's Cultural Pass Program, a program that has been around for quite some time. Those at the library tell me they are happy to partner with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center because this will allow children and adults to visit these facilities, free of charge.

“Now children can not only read about the Olympic and Paralympic movement, but they can see that firsthand and this really offers a lot of opportunities who may not have been able to experience that and we’re excited to connect them with our Olympic and Paralympic movement here in Colorado Springs,” said Kim Melchor, community engagement coordinator at Pikes Peak Library District.

“This just offers another opportunity for the Pikes Peak Library District. We have so many opportunities available. This just takes your library card to a whole new level where you can check out things you can do in your community, and we are excited to bring that to our Pikes Peak region."

Two passes will be offered daily by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum. Each pass will work for two adults and four children 12 years old and younger.

It’s as easy as going to the Pikes Peak Library District website and logging in. From here, you will request to make a reservation to visit one of the ten attractions provided by the Cultural Pass Program. Keep in mind spots fill up quickly, so planning is key.

