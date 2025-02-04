Tickets on sale for the Pueblo Wings of Pride Airshow, Air Force Thunderbirds to perform

PUEBLO — Starting Tuesday, tickets go on sale for the Pueblo Wings of Pride Airshow! This year, the Air Force Thunderbirds are headlining the event.

WATCH: Air Force Thunderbirds coming to next year's Pueblo Wings of Pride Airshow

The Thunderbirds are always at the Air Force Academy graduation in May.

WATCH: Air Force Thunderbirds arrive for academy graduation

Now, you will get another chance to see them in Pueblo on September 27 and 28.

More exciting acts for the air show will be announced in soon. This will be the first time in nearly 20 years Pueblo will have an airshow.

For more information about the airshow and to buy tickets, visit the Pueblo Wings of Pride website.

___





Search for Kelsie Schelling continues in Colorado 12 years later Tuesday marks Missing Persons Day in Colorado, and Kelsie's mother Laura Saxton tells News5 she once again plans to be at the state capitol. Hundreds have been missing more than a year in Colorado including Kelsie Schelling

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.