Tickets on sale for annual Colorado Springs Philharmonic Fourth of July concert

Tickets are now available for the annual Star-Spangled Symphony concert in Colorado Springs! Enjoy a night of music and fireworks at the Ford Amphitheater, starting at just $5. Don't miss out on this family favorite tradition!
Get Your Tickets for the Star-Spangled Symphony: Colorado Springs' July 4th Celebration
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Tickets are now on sale for the annual Colorado Springs Philharmonic Fourth of July concert! This year's concert is called the 'Star-Spangled Symphony.'

The event started back in 1973 in Memorial Park.

This year's concert will be held at the Ford Amphitheater, which is located near the I-25 and North Gate Boulevard interchange.

Following the concert, there will be a fireworks show put on by the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation.

The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. The fireworks show will start around 9:00 p.m.

“We’re so excited to team up once again with the Colorado Springs Philharmonic and to work alongside the awesome crew at Ford Amphitheater on this new initiative,” said Megan Leatham, President & CEO of the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation. “This is such a great addition to our citywide Fourth of July celebrations, and we’re all looking forward to seeing the incredible show they put together.”

Tickets are $5. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation's website.

