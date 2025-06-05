Tickets on sale for annual Colorado Springs Philharmonic Fourth of July concert

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Tickets are now on sale for the annual Colorado Springs Philharmonic Fourth of July concert! This year's concert is called the 'Star-Spangled Symphony.'

The event started back in 1973 in Memorial Park.

This year's concert will be held at the Ford Amphitheater, which is located near the I-25 and North Gate Boulevard interchange.

Following the concert, there will be a fireworks show put on by the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation.

The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. The fireworks show will start around 9:00 p.m.

“We’re so excited to team up once again with the Colorado Springs Philharmonic and to work alongside the awesome crew at Ford Amphitheater on this new initiative,” said Megan Leatham, President & CEO of the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation. “This is such a great addition to our citywide Fourth of July celebrations, and we’re all looking forward to seeing the incredible show they put together.”

Tickets are $5. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation's website.

___

Air Force Academy Dean of Faculty Brig. General Linell Letendre Retires Amid Faculty Cuts Concerns Brigadier General Linell Letendre has retired after leading the Air Force Academy's academic efforts since 2019. Her departure raises concerns as potential civilian faculty cuts loom, which critics say could impact the academy's academic standards and accreditation. The retirement ceremony highlighted Letendre's commitment to education, despite the controversy surrounding looming budget reductions. Air Force Academy Dean of Faculty Brig. General Linell Letendre Retires Amid Faculty Cuts Concerns

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.