Thunderbirds arrive in Pueblo ahead of the Wings of Pride Airshow

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Thunderbirds roared into Pueblo on Tuesday ahead of an air show scheduled for next month.

Some of the pilots stopped by Pueblo Memorial Airport to do a site check. The Thunderbirds are taking part in the Pueblo Wings of Pride Air Show on September 27 and 28 at the airport.

News5 spoke with a Thunderbirds pilot about why performances like this one are important.

"The goal is to inspire the crowd that's out there, the community of Pueblo," said Major Brandon Maxson, an Advance Pilot. "With that inspiration piece, the recruitment and retainment... will follow right along.

Tickets for the airshow are on sale now, learn more here.

