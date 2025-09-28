Third annual "Das Bake-Auf" competition sweetens Colorado Springs Oktoberfest celebration

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — More than a dozen bakers showcased their German sweet treats at the third annual "Das Bake-Auf" during Oktoberfest at the Western Mining and History Museum in Colorado Springs.

The baking competition has grown significantly since its inception, with organizers expecting more than 20 entries this year compared to about 15 in the first year.

Alan Rose, News 5's chief meteorologist, returned for his third year as a judge. Rose said he came prepared with an empty stomach for the task ahead.

"Three for three judging, and the first year that we were at about 15 entries. Last year the numbers were down, but this year, we're expected to be over 20, so lots of sweet treats, I'll probably be done eating for the rest of the day," Rose said.

Head organizers of Oktoberfest say Das Bake-Auf provides another opportunity to showcase Colorado Springs' German culture and longstanding Oktoberfest traditions.

