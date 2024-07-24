The Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation host youth 'Day On The Range' event

ELBERT — The Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation hosted a 'Day on the Range' youth event from the Boys and Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region.

Communities helping communities is what the partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Pikes Peak and the Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation is all about.

For six years, the two have come together to bring Western culture to children who may have never even seen a horse or cow.

from the Pikes Peak Range Riders-Natalie Field

The purpose of the event was to give kids a taste of what Western life is like, by allowing the children to have a chance to dress up as cowboys and cowgirls.

"What we do is bring some great kids from the Boys and Girls Club up here... and they've never really had the Western experience before," said Ted Severn, President of the Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation. "So the idea is we bring them here and kind of give them a Western experience for the day."

News5 Photojournalist Shawn Shanle joined them at the Latigo Trails Equestrian Center in Elbert to rope in the fun.

"We have a total of 11 stations, and it ranges anywhere from longhorn steer, to the petting zoo, to the history of the cowboy, to the mounted detachment from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, to horseback riding, to a wagon ride, to sheep herding, just a little bit of flavor of everything," said Severn. "By the time they leave here, they've had a great experience and they're smiling."





What's in store for Monsoon Season in southern Colorado If you've lived in Colorado for a few years, you're familiar with the North American Monsoon. If you're not, buckle up...because it's on the way. The summer monsoon is coming, here's this year's forecast

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.