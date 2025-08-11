The big 3-0: Garden of the Gods Visitors Center's anniversary and its impact on the park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Garden of the Gods' Visitor Center celebrated its 30th birthday this weekend, marking three decades of supporting one of Colorado Springs' most iconic natural landmarks.

The center has contributed more than $7.5 million to research and preservation efforts at Garden of the Gods over the past three decades.

While separate from the city-run park itself, the visitor center has generated substantial funding for research and preservation efforts throughout its history.

"Our sole mission is to generate revenue for the park," said Carelyn Mayberry, director of the visitor center.

Over its 30-year history, the center has contributed more than $7.5 million to the park through programs, gift shop sales, and the Geo-Trekker theater. This year alone, another $800,000 is headed to support park initiatives.

"There's a bat and bird study, we just helped contribute to a waterline project that just wrapped up," said Mayberry.

The visitor center has become an integral part of the Garden of the Gods experience for both first-time and returning visitors.

"I last came here when I was 12 years old," said returning visitor Don Loudon.

Others arrive with no expectations, wanting to be surprised by what they find. "I just came in blind, I wanted to be surprised," shared first-time visitor Meera Rao.

Rao, who was visiting the park, noted the center's broad appeal. "The park is so relevant in so many spheres of people's lives. If you have kids, and you want them to come and get educated. If you're a little older, you can come to get fit," said Rao.

The relationship between the visitor center and the park creates meaningful experiences that keep people coming back, including Don Loudon, who was celebrating his own special occasion.

"We're here for my birthday. I'm turning 63 tomorrow," said Loudon.

Reflecting on his experience, Loudon added, "I think this experience with the visitors center really adds to the whole experience. I definitely want to come back and show my grandchildren."

As for the future, Mayberry emphasized that continuing to be good stewards of the park remains their most important mission.

