Sunrise Service at the Royal Gorge happening Sunday to celebrate Easter

FREMONT COUNTY — Easter is this Sunday and there are many events happening in southern Colorado for the holiday. One of those events is the Sunrise Service, which is happening at the Royal Gorge.

Many Christians take part in the Sunrise Service because the sunrise is supposed to represent the resurrection of Christ.

The service at the Royal Gorge starts at 6:30 a.m. Sunday with gates opening at 5:30 a.m. The event is free to the public, and complimentary coffee will be provided.

To learn more about the Sunrise Service, visit the Royal Gorge Bridge's website.

