Steel City Music Showcase kicks off this weekend in Downtown Pueblo

PUEBLO — The second annual Steel City Music Showcase returns to Historic Downtown Pueblo on Friday and Saturday!

There will be 40 artists from Pueblo and surrounding areas performing on the following stages:



La Bella Union Plaza (CSU Pueblo Stage)

The Gold Dust Saloon

T-Fiber Neon Alley Stage

La Favorita

Presley's

Tickets for a day pass are $25 pass and a weekend pass is $40. The box office is located at the Fuel & Iron Food Hall, which is located on South Union Avenue.



There will also be art, vendors and food trucks at the event. There will also be an after party following Saturday's festivities.

The showcase hopes to build on last year's showcase, which drew more than 1,000 attendees from Pueblo and surrounding areas, including New Mexico.

For more information about the event, visit the Steel City Music Showcase's website.

