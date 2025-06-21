Southern Colorado Juneteenth festival continues despite funding cuts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — For the first time since 2019, the Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival is taking place at The Citadel Mall parking lot in Colorado Springs, despite losing half of its city tax funding.

The festival, one of the region's biggest cultural and economic events, brought in more than $1.5 million in local spending last year and drew more than 138,000 visitors Downtown.

Organizers say they're not backing down despite the financial setback, and neither are the vendors who've been with the festival from the start.

"This is my most profitable vendor event. Let me say that much," said Shanel Rhodes, who has set up shop at the Juneteenth Festival for the last six years, selling her handmade jewelry and networking with other businesses.

Ray and Whitley Herndon have participated for the last three years, offering counseling support information at the festival.

"If this wasn't here, we wouldn't have that face to face connection. And so we definitely value venues like this," said Ray.

In 2024, organizers received $150,000 from the Colorado Springs Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax (LART). This year, they were granted half of that amount.

"We really appreciate it. You know, the funding, but when budget cuts come in, we seem to be the first ones to hit... the bottom rock," said Rhodes.

Even with more than half their funding gone, organizers are getting creative. Their goal is not just to survive, but to grow, which this year meant finding a new location.

"It made complete sense to us. We're saying that The Citadel has a bad reputation, how are we going to fix that problem? By going in, having events and bringing people to The Citadel and creating a safe environment for people to enjoy themselves," said Dee Smith, Executive Director of OneBody ENT and organizer of Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival.

This year, organizers are expecting more than 25,000 attendees over the three day event, and vendors remain enthusiastic.

"Going back to what Juneteenth means, they didn't have the opportunity, they didn't have the space, they didn't have the resources. So this is what (the) Juneteenth Festival means to us. If any way possible, if we can remove barriers to connection, that's what we want to do," said Whitley.

For Rhodes, the festival isn't just about profiting, but showing her children how to be self-sufficient.

"My goal is to make sure that they are well aware that they, too, can make it on their own," said Rhodes.

Organizers hope community turnout will speak louder than any funding loss. After all, culture, connection and creativity are something you can't cut.

