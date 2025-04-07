Watch Now
Several ski resorts closed over the weekend, some still open

Several ski resorts have closed for the season, but there's still time to hit the slopes! Join us as we break down the closing dates and the resorts still welcoming skiers this month.
COLORADO — Several ski resorts closed over the weekend, but there's still some time to get your turns in as some will remain open.

The following ski resorts are done with ski season:

  • Buttermilk in Aspen
  • Crested Butte
  • Keystone
  • Telluride
  • Wolf Creek

From now until Sunday, April 13, you can enjoy the following:

  • Aspen Highlands
  • Beaver Creek
  • Monarch

Snowmass in Aspen will have its closing party on April 19. The following will close on April 20:

  • Aspen Mountain
  • Eldora
  • Steamboat
  • Vail

Winter Park will close on April 27.
The following are scheduled to close on Mother's Day, which is May 11:

  • Loveland
  • Copper
  • Breck

Arapahoe Basin is aiming to stay as open for as late as possible, which could be until June or July.
