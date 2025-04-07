Several ski resorts closed over the weekend, some still open

COLORADO — Several ski resorts closed over the weekend, but there's still some time to get your turns in as some will remain open.

The following ski resorts are done with ski season:



Buttermilk in Aspen

Crested Butte

Keystone

Telluride

Wolf Creek

From now until Sunday, April 13, you can enjoy the following:

Aspen Highlands

Beaver Creek

Monarch

Snowmass in Aspen will have its closing party on April 19. The following will close on April 20:

Aspen Mountain

Eldora

Steamboat

Vail

Winter Park will close on April 27.

The following are scheduled to close on Mother's Day, which is May 11:



Loveland

Copper

Breck

Arapahoe Basin is aiming to stay as open for as late as possible, which could be until June or July.

