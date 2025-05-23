Seventh annual Angel Run happening on Memorial Day in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — You still have time to sign up for the 7th Annual Angel Run on Memorial Day in Colorado Springs. It's hosted by Red Leg Brewing and raises money for Angel's of America's Fallen.

All runners are asked to be at Red Leg, which is located on Garden of the Gods Road, registered and ready to run by 8 a.m. Check-in will begin at 6:30 a.m. on Memorial Day.

Angels of America's Fallen supports children of fallen military and first responders. The non-profit covers the cost of after school activities for children of the fallen until they turn 19.

Registration for the race ends Sunday. To register, click here.

To learn more about the non-profit, visit Angels of America's Fallen's website.

___





The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced The Secretary of the Air Force will be this year's speaker at next week's Air Force Academy graduation. The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.