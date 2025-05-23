Watch Now
Seventh annual Angel Run happening on Memorial Day in Colorado Springs

It's hosted by Red Leg Brewing and raises money for Angels of America's Fallen, a nonprofit that covers the costs for after-school activities.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — You still have time to sign up for the 7th Annual Angel Run on Memorial Day in Colorado Springs. It's hosted by Red Leg Brewing and raises money for Angel's of America's Fallen.

All runners are asked to be at Red Leg, which is located on Garden of the Gods Road, registered and ready to run by 8 a.m. Check-in will begin at 6:30 a.m. on Memorial Day.

Angels of America's Fallen supports children of fallen military and first responders. The non-profit covers the cost of after school activities for children of the fallen until they turn 19.

Registration for the race ends Sunday. To register, click here.

To learn more about the non-profit, visit Angels of America's Fallen's website.

