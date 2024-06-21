Second annual Suncline at the Manitou Incline happening Saturday

MANITOU SPRINGS — Hikers from across the Colorado Springs area are planning to complete the second annual Suncline at the Manitou Incline this weekend.

The 2,768-step hike up the incline is happening Saturday from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. The Suncline, which raises funds for the Alzheimer's Association, is part of the association's 'The Longest Day' commemoration of the Summer Solstice.

The association says for family caregivers and those living with Alzheimer's, each day can be a challenge.

Alzheimer's disease is the seventh leading cause of death, according to the association. More than 91,000 Coloradans are among the more than seven million Americans living with Alzheimer's.

The Alzheimer's Association says they use the funds to provide informational programs and services at no charge, as well as to fund research to fund a cure.

