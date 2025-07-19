Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival kicks off Friday in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Arkansas River is being celebrated in Cañon City this weekend! Friday kicked off the Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival.

There was the following to start the festivities:



mattress racing

paddle boarding

rafting

"This is a fabulous community event that brings in, I don't know how many 10s of thousands of people outside of Fremont County, and it's fun to talk to people who come here every year that we don't know the rest of the year as well," said Marti Bourjaily, a festival goer.

If you missed out on Friday, there will be more events happening Saturday starting at 7:30 a.m.

