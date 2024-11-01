Roundup School kids enjoy Halloween at Cascade home

CASCADE, Colo. (KOAA) — Halloween is known as a fun night for kids, but for some, the crowds and decorations can be overstimulating.

KOAA

Thursday, Kevin Holt welcomed students from the Roundup School to his home in Cascade.

"It's nice to have a place for kids as they grow up, to have a real positive experience, nothing really super spooky or anything, but just a little bit," Holt said.

At his home, the students enjoyed trick-or-treating fun without any unnecessary scares.

Holt and his wife started the idea in an attempt to get more trick-or-treaters to their nieghborhood.

"When I was growing up, we always went to Venetucci Farms down near Fountain, Security-Widefield. And Mr. Venetucci would always say, if you can carry the pumpkin, you can have it," Holt said.

Before they left, each student got a pumpkin and some candy. Holt says all the pumpkins were donated to him by nearby Home Depot, Walmart, and Lowe's locations.

Any visitor could check out Holt's decorated home by driving through.

