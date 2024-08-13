Registration open for the 2024 Mayor's Cup golf tournament in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Registration is now open for the 13th annual Mayor's Cup golf tournament in Colorado Springs. It's happening at The Broadmoor Golf Club's West Course on Thursday, October 10 at 7:15 a.m.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, the charity tournament has raised and donated more than $675,000 to the community.

With tournament funds, the city says scholarships are awarded each year to local students who plan on pursuing degrees in public safety at Pikes Peak State College. The tournament also benefits First Tee Southern Colorado, as well as the Spirit of the Springs Awards.

First Tee Southern Colorado empowering kids through golf

“This event not only promotes the game of golf, but it also creates opportunities for our students pursuing careers in public safety," said Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade. "I am proud of our city’s commitment to investing in education and recreational programs that make a positive impact in the lives of our young residents.

To register or become a sponsor, visit the City of Colorado Springs Website.

