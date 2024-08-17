Registration now open for Youth Fishing Derby on Pikes Peak America's Mountain

EL PASO COUNTY — You can now register for the second annual Youth Fishing Derby on Pikes Peak America's Mountain (PPAM).

The City of Colorado Springs says the derby is free for ages six to 15 and will take place on Saturday, September 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Crystal Reservoir.

“We are excited to host the second annual Youth Fishing Derby and encourage all young anglers to come out and participate,” said Skyler Rorabaugh, the PPAM Manager. “This event not only provides a fun and educational experience for kids, but also fosters a love for the outdoors and conservation.”

The derby kicks off with demonstrations in the following:



casting

knot tying

baiting

fish handling

The City of Colorado Springs says the first 100 youth in need of fishing supplies will be provided with fishing gear.

After the event, the city says awards will be presented. There will also be a free lunch and vehicle access to Pikes Peak Highway.

The city says youth participants do not need a state fishing license. To register, click here.

