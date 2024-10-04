Pueblo's 'Toy Bowl' set for October 12, helps children during the holidays

PUEBLO — It's a football rivalry in Pueblo that agrees on the purpose of the game, to help children. Pueblo police and Pueblo County sheriff's deputies will combine forces to take on Pueblo Bikers United in the 'Toy Bowl.'

The cost to watch the game is either $5 or a new unwrapped toy.

"It means everything because a lot of times we interact with the unfortunate children we have in our community who want to enjoy Christmas and... what better way to allow them to enjoy Christmas (than) by giving them an unwrapped toy," said Jonathan Vicars, a Detective with the Pueblo Police Department.

The Toy Bowl is happening on Saturday, October 12 at the CSU Pueblo Thunderbowl at noon.

The money and toys will be used to give to children during the Pueblo Bikers United Toy Run in December.

