Pueblo's first Restaurant Week underway, celebrates local cuisine

PUEBLO — Visit Pueblo and the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk have launched Pueblo Restaurant Week, which is a campaign celebrating the vibrant dining scene in the Steel City.
The campaign, which started on Monday, shines a spotlight on some of Pueblo's most beloved eateries. The campaign runs from now until February 10.
To encourage exploration of this campaign, Visit Pueblo and the Riverwalk are introducing a Pueblo Restaurant Week Bingo Card, which can be picked up at the following locations:
- 1129 Spirits & Eatery
- Angelo’s Pizza Parlor And-a-More’
- Bella Pasta & Seafood
- Beulah Inn
- Brues Alehouse
- Cactus Flower
- Do Drop Inn
- Firepit Restaurant & Grill
- Graham’s Grill
- Hopscotch Bakery
- I Heart Mac & Cheese
- Magpies
- Mill Stop Cafe
- Nacho’s Restaurant
- Pantry Restaurant
- Passkey
- Presley’s The Lunchbox
- Rita’s Mexican Food
- Romero’s Cafe
- Ruby’s
- Shah’s The American Gyro
- Shamrock Brewing Company
- SS Subs
- Steel City Deli
- The Cutting Board at Fuel & Iron
- The Gold Dust Saloon
- The Hungry Buffalo at Fuel & Iron
- The RiverWok
- The Senate Bar & Grill
- Trailglazers at Fuel & Iron
- Twenty One Steak and Twenty One Steak Brunch
- Union Pizza Co. at Fuel & Iron
- Whats the Dilla at Walkingstick
- Wings on Wheels at Fuel & Iron
If you spend a minimum of $25 at any of the above locations, you can earn a stamp on the bingo card in the corresponding square. To complete the card, you must have a completed row of six linear squares in any direction.
If you complete the card, you can drop it off at the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, which is located on North Santa Fe Avenue, from now until the close of business on February 11.
If you drop off your completed bingo card, you will be entered to win a $500 cash prize and gift cards to all participating restaurants, which totals a combined value of $1,400. The winner will be announced on February 12.
