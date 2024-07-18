Pueblo County Fair running through Saturday at the Colorado State Fairgrounds

PUEBLO — A piece of Pueblo County's heritage is being celebrated this week. The Pueblo County Fair is happening through Saturday at the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

The event gives teens and kids a chance to show off the hard work they put into their animals, shooting and horse riding.

"It really just means... this is my hard work," said Kelly Sloan who is participating in the fair. "It's kind of just have fun, be yourself. And really, I'm just here to help all the younger kids with everything (like) that."

"They have kids that come to the County Fair," said Braiden Pfeiffer who is participating in the fair. "I feel like (they) learn a lot of life skills. They learn how to talk to people, they learn how to, you know, socialize in general, how to care for animals, things like that."

If you want a list of events, visit the Pueblo County Fair's website.

___





'The heart of Colorado': Nonprofit helps donate El Paso County Fair livestock sales to local shelter The Junior Livestock Sale at the El Paso County Fair teaches children many life skills, and one nonprofit is making sure kids learn another: giving back to the community. Buyers at Junior Livestock Sale have option to donate meat to those in need

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.