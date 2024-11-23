Pueblo County Courthouse Lighting Ceremony happening Tuesday

PUEBLO — Experience the magic of the season in Pueblo! The Pueblo County Courthouse Lighting Ceremony is happening Tuesday, November 26, at 7 p.m.

The courthouse is located on West 10th Street.

This holiday tradition has brought the community together for more than 20 years. The Courthouse Lighting dates back to 2001 when then Pueblo County Commissioner, Matt Puelen, recommended the positive community event following the 2001 September 11 attacks.

Puelen passed away in 2021, but the city has continued to hold this event, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's theme is 'An Old Fashioned Christmas' and will include the following:



fireworks

food trucks

festive entertainment

WATCH: Pueblo County Courthouse Lighting set for Tuesday night

