Practice runs underway this week for the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Practice runs start Tuesday and end Friday for the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. The highway won't open to the public until 8:30 a.m. instead of 7:30 a.m.

There will still be access to Crystal Reservoir for those who have a daily entry pass and parking permit.

The race to the clouds happens annually on Pikes Peak Highway. Drivers from all over the world race up the 12-mile course, which includes156 turns and a pretty big elevation gain.

The race will be held on Sunday. For more information, visit the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb's website.

___

Severe storms begin to pick up Tuesday heading into the evening hours Skies will begin to turn stormy and unsettled as early as the lunch hour. That's when we expect the first round of storms to develop along the Front Range. For the Pikes Peak Region and I-25 corridor, our main window for severe weather will come between 1-6 pm. Severe storms begin to pick up Tuesday heading into the evening hours

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.