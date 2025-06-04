Pikes Peak Pride Festival happening next weekend in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — More than 40,000 people are expected at the Pikes Peak Pride Fest on Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15 in Downtown Colorado Springs.

The festival is free to attend.

There will be vendors, food trucks and a beer garden from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day in Alamo Square Park, which is located outside of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

The Pride Parade will get underway Sunday at 11 a.m.

For more information, visit Pikes Peak Pride's Website.

