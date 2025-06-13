Pikes Peak Pride Fest preparations, event times, activities and where to park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — All the colors of the rainbow are shining in Downtown Colorado Springs as crews, organizers and volunteers prepare for the 2025 Pikes Peak Pride Fest.

"Today (Friday) is set up. It is all sorts of wonderful. There's chaos everywhere, but it's how we roll,” said Amanda Ridenour, Communication Coordinator for Pride Fest.

On Friday, a group of volunteers, including Ridenour, blocked off a section of East Vermijo Avenue between South Nevada Avenue and Tejon Street to set up for the festivities.

This year, artists decorated the sidewalk in front of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

"So, we have art being installed in the park. We've got some stairs, a little sidewalk art, and photo opportunities. We've got the stage going up, our bar, absolute pride lounge,”said Organizer Justin Burns.

Alex Peralta is one of many volunteers.

"I just wanted to help set up for the event,” said Peralta. "I think it's important just to show exactly your Pride and like how happy you are to be you and that everybody should just be themselves."

Peralta said this will be his first Pride fest.

"I mean, the parade will be really fun and the performances, I'm excited to see what vendors (they have),” said Peralta.

Ridenour said there will be nearly 168 vendors who will set up booths for Pride fest in Downtown Colorado Springs.

"There are so many vendors, I would know that we have 168 vendors that are going to be in this square. They're going to be tent to tent, wall to wall, all sorts of exciting and happy to be here,” said Ridenour.

She said one of the biggest issues in the past has been parking, so this year, they are encouraging people to ride their bikes.

"We love partnering with Pike Rides so you can ride their bikes or your own bike, and they will store it for you, keep it safe and for free,” said Burns.

Burns said people’s bikes will be safely stored at Plaza of The Rockies.

"The parade is obviously super, super great. We have the most floats and walkers that we've ever had. I want to say that it's over 70 this year. It's an amazing, amazing lineup of wonderful people in our community that are here to support us,” said Ridenour.

Burns encourages families and friends to come to the festivities this weekend.

"I say it all the time. I look forward to the smiles, the new faces, the old faces, and the parade brings so much joy, whether you're a child or a grandma, grandpa, it's an amazing experience,” said Burns.

Pikes Peak Pride Fest is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The downtown parade will start at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

