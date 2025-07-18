Pikes Peak Library District celebrates reading and the outdoors Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is celebrating reading and the outdoors on Friday.

Kids and parents enjoyed a summer adventure celebration behind the East Library in Colorado Springs.

The event gave people a chance to buy books for 50 cents. There was also a foam party and obstacle courses.

Summer Adventures is a program that encourages healthy activities like reading and playing outdoors.

"It is awesome," said Christa Funke with PPLD. "It's great to see the community come together to see families, to see the kids, to see everybody so excited, to celebrate reading, to celebrate the library, and just having a fun time together."

Library staff members say about 18,000 people took part in this year's Summer Adventure program.

