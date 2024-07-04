Pikes Peak Library District announces events happening this month

EL PASO COUNTY — The Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) has announced events they are hosting this month. They say these events will engage people of all ages and interests in El Paso County.

Below is a list of this month's events:

Summer Adventure Celebrations

Fridays, July 12, 19, and 26

PPLD is wrapping up its 2024 Summer Adventure which is their annual summer reading program that keeps readers and learns of all ages engaged during the summer. The celebrations offer no-cost family fun in the sun.

The celebration on July 12 will feature a live concert at the Palmer Lake Town Hall Green. Participants of all ages will enjoy traditional and original songs.

On July 19, the celebration is being held at Aga Park in Fountain for its Summer Adventure Party. Young visitors will enjoy live music, a petting zoo and much more.

The celebration on July 26 will feature fun activities at George Fellows Park behind East Library. The event features a foam party, a petting zoo, face and rock painting and more. The Friends of PPLD will also be holding a book sale.

Summer Fun programming

Parents and guardians looking for activities for children ages 0-12 can check out PPLD's Summer Fun programming. They are designed to be entertaining and educational for children.

Children can enjoy engaging storytelling, the kinetics of juggling, dinosaur history, live music, dancing and more. For children participating in Summer Adventure, PPLD says Summer Fun programs count towards the 30 days of activities that are required.

To view the list of Summer Fun Programming, visit PPLD's website.

