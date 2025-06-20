Pikes Peak Diversity Council hosts annual Juneteenth ceremony Thursday

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — An evening marking Juneteenth was held in Fountain Thursday evening. The Pikes Peak Diversity Council hosted its annual Juneteenth ceremony at the Fountain Valley YMCA.

There were different performances celebrating the holiday, including poetry, music and speeches.

"It is finally in the space it needs to be because we've been doing it for a long time, but also it opens the door for other dialogue and discourse and discussion about other holidays and other things we are doing, especially where we are today," said Shirley Martinez with the Pikes Peak Diversity Council.

This event has been held every Juneteenth since 1996.

