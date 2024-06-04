Pikes Peak APEX mountain bike race returns to southern Colorado this weekend

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The Pikes Peak APEX mountain bike race is back this weekend in southern Colorado! The three day race kicks off Friday at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs.

KOAA News5 is proud to sponsor four local high school athletes, Kylie Moerk, Keegan Hale, Ian Hunt and Zim Reichart who are looking to compete for the $25,000 purse. Each day on News5 this week, get a look into each athlete's motivations and riding background.

The 11 mile time-trail course through Palmer Park will be stage one of the race.

Stage two of the race will be a 30 mile course in Cañon City on Saturday. The course starts in the city and goes through the hills south of the city.

The race returns to Colorado Springs on Sunday for stage three. The course starts at North Cheyenne Cañon Park and will take riders along trails, including Captain Jack's. The course will finish near the Broadmoor.

The APEX Prize Purse will be distributed to overall winners. Top 10 finishers in the men's and women's categories will receive the following:



First Place: $3000

Second Place: $2000

Third Place: $1500

Fourth Place: $1200

Fifth Place: $1000

Sixth Place: $900

Seventh Place: $800

Eighth Place: $700

Ninth Place: $600

10th Place: $500

Additionally, each stage winner will receive $100.

Last year, riders biked more than 70 miles during the Pikes Peak APEX.

For more information about Pikes Peak APEX, visit the Colorado Springs Sports Corp's website.

