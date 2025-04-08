Next round of reservations for Colorado's Casa Bonita now open

LAKEWOOD — The next round of reservations for Colorado's most famous restaurant are now open. Casa Bonita announced there are reservations for June, July and August.

You can enter the queue to make reservations by visiting Casa Bonita's website.

The Lakewood restaurant is mostly known for the cliff divers and pirate caves. They opened reservations to the public last September after more than a year of doing dinner on an invite basis.

Casa Bonita is owned by the 'South Park' creators, who reopened the restaurant last year after a years long closure and major renovation.

